SafeCoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,225.00 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $1,225.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded up 57% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0825 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,409.09 or 0.99800533 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00037692 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.45 or 0.00525782 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.42 or 0.00788237 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.10 or 0.00283531 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006096 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.41 or 0.00143255 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00008090 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002220 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001568 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

