SafeInsure (SINS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $346,216.86

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 21st. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $346,216.86 and $42,276.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SafeInsure has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002796 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000579 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000913 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,324,814 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

SafeInsure can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.