Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Saia worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Saia by 25.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 855,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,910,000 after acquiring an additional 172,453 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Saia by 5.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,632,000 after buying an additional 43,090 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Saia by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 354,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,676,000 after buying an additional 20,990 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Saia by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 349,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,307,000 after acquiring an additional 159,865 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Saia by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 333,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,028,000 after acquiring an additional 90,214 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAIA. UBS Group began coverage on Saia in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Saia from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.21.

In related news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 8,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $1,807,005.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total value of $633,242.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,029 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,230.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,274 shares of company stock valued at $11,556,912. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $212.51 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.46 and a 12 month high of $214.57. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.13.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

