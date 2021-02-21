Sakura Bloom (SKB) Reaches One Day Volume of $52,445.00

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last week, Sakura Bloom has traded 122.7% higher against the US dollar. One Sakura Bloom coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Sakura Bloom has a market cap of $777,449.34 and $52,445.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sakura Bloom Coin Profile

SKB is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en . The official message board for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

Buying and Selling Sakura Bloom

Sakura Bloom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sakura Bloom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sakura Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

