salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,072 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for about 0.2% of Greenleaf Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $17,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $246.56. 4,647,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,045,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.48.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. salesforce.com’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 831 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $213,857.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,191.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,766 shares of company stock worth $17,037,252. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upgraded salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. OTR Global upgraded salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.14.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.