Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Stake Reduced by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,379,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,231 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.71% of Sandstorm Gold worth $9,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 8.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,569,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,123 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 6.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,473,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,338,000 after acquiring an additional 549,643 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 7.0% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,964,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,018,000 after acquiring an additional 195,186 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 85.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,319,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 216.5% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,489,000 after buying an additional 1,174,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

SAND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sandstorm Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $14.25 to $14.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.09.

Shares of SAND opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.29 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average is $7.33. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.