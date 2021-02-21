SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of SAP to an “outperformer” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,997,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,475,000.

SAP stock opened at $126.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. SAP has a 1-year low of $90.89 and a 1-year high of $169.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.29. The firm has a market cap of $151.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SAP will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

