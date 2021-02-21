SBA Communications (SBAC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.28 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SBAC stock opened at $261.77 on Friday. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $205.20 and a 12 month high of $328.37. The firm has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,745.02 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $269.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.56.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $365.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.27.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

