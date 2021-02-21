Scala (XLA) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Scala coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Scala has a market capitalization of $3.68 million and approximately $17,743.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Scala has traded up 49.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Scala alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $284.32 or 0.00501308 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00067359 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00094003 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00061761 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00077494 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00028518 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.96 or 0.00408989 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 13,541,829,259 coins and its circulating supply is 9,741,829,259 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.)”

Scala Coin Trading

Scala can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.