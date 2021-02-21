Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Holdings Raised by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 0.9% of Adams Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10,723.1% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,522.7% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,932,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,369. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.98. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $38.19.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

