Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,201 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 1.5% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $789,000. BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 111,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 617.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,371,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,055,000 after buying an additional 103,355 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $37.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.98. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $38.19.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

