Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,358 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF accounts for about 0.8% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF worth $10,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 133,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after purchasing an additional 33,023 shares during the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $18,228,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.18. The company had a trading volume of 343,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,352. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.02. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $97.35.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

