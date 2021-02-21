Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Position Raised by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,633 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Adams Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Adams Wealth Management owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF worth $9,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $72,000.

Shares of SCHA stock traded up $2.00 on Friday, reaching $101.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,158. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $102.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

