Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Position Raised by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,572 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Adams Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHP. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,715.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 81,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 241,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,913,000 after purchasing an additional 26,791 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Savior LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5,688.2% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.29. 2,626,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,873. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.61. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $62.39.

