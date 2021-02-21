Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.26%.

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $16.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $992.73 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.04. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $28.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.55%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

