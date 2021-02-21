ScPrime Market Cap Achieves $12.32 Million (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 85% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 21st. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded up 113.8% against the US dollar. ScPrime has a total market cap of $12.32 million and approximately $114,287.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000650 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $294.14 or 0.00511674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00068393 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00059390 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.71 or 0.00759693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00044184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.77 or 0.00095278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006214 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 39,644,507 coins and its circulating supply is 32,960,896 coins. The official website for ScPrime is siaprime.net

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

