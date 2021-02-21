Scrypta Trading Down 66% Over Last Week (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 64% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Scrypta coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Scrypta has a market cap of $232,104.69 and $339.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Scrypta has traded down 66% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00016795 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004030 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002799 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 104.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000582 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Scrypta Coin Profile

Scrypta (LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 18,936,656 coins and its circulating supply is 16,136,656 coins. The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain

Buying and Selling Scrypta

Scrypta can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

