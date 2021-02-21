Secret Price Hits $4.33 on Major Exchanges (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 21.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 21st. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for about $4.33 or 0.00007554 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $301.63 million and $27.79 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Secret has traded up 80.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $308.14 or 0.00537896 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00033960 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 67.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,233.68 or 0.02153525 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Secret Profile

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 177,551,689 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Secret Coin Trading

Secret can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

