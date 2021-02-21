Secret (SCRT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.59 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for $4.61 or 0.00008097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Secret has traded up 93.6% against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $321.61 million and $11.59 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.98 or 0.00517666 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00035030 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,443.74 or 0.02533643 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 177,592,880 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Buying and Selling Secret

Secret can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.