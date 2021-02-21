Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,934 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 165.8% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter worth $89,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter worth $129,000.

GSY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.59. 380,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,999. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.55. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.87 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.