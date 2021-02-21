Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $3.68 Million Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Generac accounts for approximately 2.7% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Generac by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNRC. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Generac from $279.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.85.

NYSE:GNRC traded up $12.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $363.47. 899,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,817. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $363.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $269.68 and a 200 day moving average of $219.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 78.33, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.77 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total value of $2,248,633.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,977.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares in the company, valued at $147,999,471.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

