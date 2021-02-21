Seelaus Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.1% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,937,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,555,000 after buying an additional 980,642 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3,141.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 913,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,424,000 after buying an additional 885,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,208,000 after buying an additional 720,076 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,277,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,262,000 after buying an additional 575,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 866,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,470,000 after buying an additional 554,330 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.51. 5,414,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,835,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The company has a market cap of $182.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.98.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.78.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

