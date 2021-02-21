Seelaus Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. Republic Services makes up about 1.1% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Mirova purchased a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RSG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Republic Services from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus upped their price target on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird cut Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.08.

Shares of NYSE RSG traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,608,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,031. The company has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

Republic Services declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

