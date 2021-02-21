Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 1,518 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 92,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $331.02. The stock had a trading volume of 39,157,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,306,781. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $322.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.94. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $338.19.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

