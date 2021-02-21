Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 2,191 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.56.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,248,137.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $6.64 on Friday, hitting $75.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,375,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.78.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

