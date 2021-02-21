Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 272 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Teleflex makes up about 1.2% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Teleflex by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,674,581,000 after purchasing an additional 95,771 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Teleflex by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $88,154,000 after acquiring an additional 60,745 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 171,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,535,000 after acquiring an additional 51,725 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in Teleflex by 1,333.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 54,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $18,465,000 after acquiring an additional 50,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,914,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TFX. JMP Securities increased their target price on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.27.

Shares of Teleflex stock traded down $13.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $390.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,513. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $221.27 and a 1-year high of $414.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.54.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total value of $1,107,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,682. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

