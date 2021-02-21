Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 999 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $172,423,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,629,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,740,000 after buying an additional 865,262 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 122.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,289,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,365,000 after buying an additional 709,395 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 902.4% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 567,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,370,000 after buying an additional 511,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $41,743,000.

Shares of RSP traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.60. 1,586,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,036. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $136.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.37.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

