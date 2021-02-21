Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 42,537 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.36% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $42,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.2% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

ELS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.17.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $62.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.99 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.