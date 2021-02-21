Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.17% of Xylem worth $30,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 206.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL opened at $99.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.76, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.62 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.20.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Cowen cut shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In related news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,281,453. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $389,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,959 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,436.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,782 shares of company stock worth $4,388,566. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

