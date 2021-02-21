Sei Investments Co. Cuts Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 360,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,282 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $29,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $85.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.22. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $89.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

