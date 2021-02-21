Sei Investments Co. Has $31.22 Million Stock Position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,129 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.31% of Anaplan worth $31,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Anaplan by 102.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Anaplan by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the third quarter valued at approximately $911,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Anaplan by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 273,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors grew its stake in Anaplan by 320.7% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 631,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,387,000 after acquiring an additional 481,547 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Anaplan from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.96.

Shares of PLAN opened at $83.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of -77.77 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.19. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. The company had revenue of $114.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.73 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 50,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $3,142,756.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,246,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,387,343.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $834,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,156 shares in the company, valued at $5,716,414.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 360,211 shares of company stock worth $25,653,035. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

