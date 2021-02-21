Sei Investments Co. Has $35.71 Million Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,442,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335,360 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.35% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $35,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 492,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 45,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 165,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

HST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.74.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 31.40 and a quick ratio of 31.40.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $45,870.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.