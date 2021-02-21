Sei Investments Co. Purchases 189,365 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 1,530.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,365 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.11% of Liberty Broadband worth $31,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627,000 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 11,704.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,822,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781,150 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,518,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,751,000 after purchasing an additional 319,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,440,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 142.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,074,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $148.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $86.20 and a 1-year high of $165.23. The company has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.13 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.63.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LBRDK shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.60.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

