Sei Investments Co. Sells 625,748 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 57.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 465,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625,748 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.14% of Farfetch worth $29,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Farfetch by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Farfetch by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Farfetch by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

FTCH stock opened at $73.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 3.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.93. Farfetch Ltd has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $73.87.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FTCH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Farfetch from $29.60 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Farfetch from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Farfetch from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Farfetch from $31.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

