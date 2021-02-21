Sei Investments Co. Sells 64,938 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 443,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,938 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.37% of CyrusOne worth $32,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CONE. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 295.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CONE. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

CONE stock opened at $68.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. CyrusOne Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.72 and a twelve month high of $86.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.24.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.