Sei Investments Co. Sells 76,650 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,650 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.33% of Bill.com worth $36,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Bill.com by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 228,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,122,000 after buying an additional 70,600 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 53,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bill.com by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,018,000 after buying an additional 984,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BILL shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.71.

In related news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.26, for a total transaction of $352,520.00. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $94,493.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,132,436.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 264,572 shares of company stock valued at $38,066,504 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com stock opened at $184.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion and a PE ratio of -354.25. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $195.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.52.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

