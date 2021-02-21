Sei Investments Co. Trims Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 610,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,998 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $41,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,213,000 after buying an additional 18,409,146 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $827,361,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,256,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 297,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,390,000 after buying an additional 1,528,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,891,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,325,000 after buying an additional 1,414,257 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $76.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $77.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.35.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.