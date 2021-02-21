Seigniorage Shares Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.98 Million (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 28.5% against the dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a total market cap of $4.98 million and approximately $268,909.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seigniorage Shares token can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000426 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $287.18 or 0.00501307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00068979 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.29 or 0.00089526 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00065511 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00077182 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00030206 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.69 or 0.00404445 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Token Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,372,170 tokens. The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com

Seigniorage Shares Token Trading

Seigniorage Shares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

