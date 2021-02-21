Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.43 Million

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Seigniorage Shares token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC on exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a market capitalization of $4.43 million and approximately $260,501.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 55% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.04 or 0.00501973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00067424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00093333 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00061588 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00076926 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00028555 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $232.96 or 0.00408828 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Token Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,372,170 tokens. The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

