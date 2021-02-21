Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,628 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.07% of Sensata Technologies worth $5,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ossiam grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 175.7% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 33.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 95.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at $77,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ST. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 18,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $942,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $59.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.10.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. It operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

