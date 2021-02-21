Sentinel Chain (SENC) Trading Up 16.4% Over Last Week

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 21st. One Sentinel Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Sentinel Chain has a market cap of $321,725.14 and approximately $54,488.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded up 16.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00057711 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.78 or 0.00771843 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00041280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00059143 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00018800 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,528.04 or 0.04540110 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00039151 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Profile

SENC is a token. It launched on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain

