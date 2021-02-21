Sentinel Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $148,306.00 (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. In the last seven days, Sentinel has traded up 60% against the dollar. One Sentinel token can now be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a total market cap of $23.20 million and approximately $148,306.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000216 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (CRYPTO:SENT) is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

