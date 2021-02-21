Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Trading Up 135.9% Over Last 7 Days

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 21st. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $41.83 million and $29.15 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0912 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 135.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00021127 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00012088 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006439 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001593 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000147 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a token. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 458,616,951 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

