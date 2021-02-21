Sentivate Price Up 10.6% Over Last Week (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Sentivate has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $35.59 million and approximately $384,167.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentivate coin can now be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00057909 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $440.58 or 0.00775499 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00042569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00059375 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003983 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00018698 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00038991 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,546.86 or 0.04482914 BTC.

About Sentivate

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,583,663 coins. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

