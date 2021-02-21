Serum Hits One Day Volume of $185.81 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Serum has a market capitalization of $242.23 million and approximately $185.81 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can now be purchased for about $4.84 or 0.00008343 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Serum has traded up 27.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.15 or 0.00504810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00067958 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00090940 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00062202 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00076294 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00028868 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $222.61 or 0.00383340 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

Buying and Selling Serum

Serum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

