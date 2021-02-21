SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 35,090 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 216.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,090 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of Cimarex Energy worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cimarex Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 90.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 33.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $50.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $54.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.73%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $316,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XEC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

