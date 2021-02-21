SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 94,353 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 249.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,353 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Urban Edge Properties worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 217,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 10,474 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 643.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 233,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 202,402 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter worth $1,100,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 11.10 and a quick ratio of 11.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.66. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $18.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.22.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $9.80 to $10.60 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Capital One Financial upgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Urban Edge Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.72.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

