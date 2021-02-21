SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,447 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $177,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,211,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 31.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SAGE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $65.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist raised their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.05.

Shares of SAGE opened at $82.33 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $98.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.23.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

