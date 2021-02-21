SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 12,687 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 92.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,357 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,687 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 63,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $403,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 40,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $1,623,396.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,461.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,546 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,794. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $79.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.11. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $84.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

