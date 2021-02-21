SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 2,621 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 239.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAP opened at $165.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.80. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $71.33 and a one year high of $177.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

AAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.64.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

